Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Boot Barn were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. StockNews.com downgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BOOT opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.59. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.17.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

