Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,192 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 410,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Simmons First National were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

