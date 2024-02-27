Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,271 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 73.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after purchasing an additional 551,340 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 17.2% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 56.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

