Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Peter Cunningham Sells 3,939 Shares

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,216 ($66.16), for a total transaction of £205,458.24 ($260,601.52).

On Thursday, January 18th, Peter Cunningham sold 3 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,428 ($68.85), for a total transaction of £162.84 ($206.54).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,067 ($64.27) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,232 ($79.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,515.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,281.35. The firm has a market cap of £63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,038.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a GBX 203.77 ($2.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $137.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,987.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($77.37) to GBX 5,900 ($74.84) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($78.64) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,000 ($88.79) to GBX 7,040 ($89.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,262.86 ($79.44).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

