Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Trading Down 0.9%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $263.00 and last traded at $263.00. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.50.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.39.
About Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.
