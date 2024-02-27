SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Shares Up 7.5%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90. 2,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

SBM Offshore Stock Up 7.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

