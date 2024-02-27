Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,162 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 39,179 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 165,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.91.

NYSE SEE opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $50.15.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

