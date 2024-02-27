Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to “Buy”

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SJW Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

SJW Group Stock Performance

NYSE SJW opened at $57.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $56.23 and a 1-year high of $81.86.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SJW Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SJW Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in SJW Group by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 63,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,137,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 279,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

