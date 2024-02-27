Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.03 and last traded at $28.05. 10,958 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 10,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2571 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

About Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000.

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

