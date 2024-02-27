Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.03 and last traded at $28.05. 10,958 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 10,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2571 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
