SmartRent (SMRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect SmartRent to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SMRT opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. SmartRent has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $605.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 6.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 13.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SmartRent by 693.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMRT. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

