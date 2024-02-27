Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 138,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 383,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Stock Down 5.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $191.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 11,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $32,566.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,439 shares in the company, valued at $48,306.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Solid Biosciences news, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $32,267.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,308 shares in the company, valued at $76,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 11,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $32,566.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,439 shares in the company, valued at $48,306.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,187 shares of company stock worth $108,702. 19.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.