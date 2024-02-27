Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,758 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after purchasing an additional 756,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,326,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Southern Copper by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,093,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,912,000 after purchasing an additional 390,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Southern Copper Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $79.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

