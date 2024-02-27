Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $56.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market traded as high as $60.15 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 578672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SFM. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,990 shares in the company, valued at $640,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,990 shares in the company, valued at $640,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 43.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,321,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,573,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 52.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,459,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,478,000 after acquiring an additional 505,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 405.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 124,417 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

