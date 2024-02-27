S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Stake Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 89.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 49.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $103.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.10 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

