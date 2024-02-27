Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Thomas Spain Buys 33,191 Shares

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain bought 33,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £9,957.30 ($12,629.76).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Staffline Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 21st, Thomas Spain sold 66,155 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39), for a total transaction of £20,508.05 ($26,012.24).

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Thomas Spain sold 75,968 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total transaction of £16,712.96 ($21,198.58).

On Friday, December 22nd, Thomas Spain sold 70,997 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £16,329.31 ($20,711.96).

On Wednesday, December 6th, Thomas Spain sold 8,657 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £1,991.11 ($2,525.51).

On Thursday, November 30th, Thomas Spain bought 13,580 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £3,259.20 ($4,133.94).

On Tuesday, November 28th, Thomas Spain bought 350,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($106,544.90).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 29.45 ($0.37) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £42.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2,945.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76. Staffline Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 43.64 ($0.55).

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.