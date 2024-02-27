Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$114.62.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares set a C$109.00 price objective on shares of Stantec and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$106.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec stock opened at C$113.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$107.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.41. The company has a market cap of C$12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$75.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

