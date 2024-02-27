Stock Traders Buy High Volume of AstraZeneca Call Options (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 12,142 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 24% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,764 call options.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average of $66.18. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.