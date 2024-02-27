Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 16,790 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical volume of 12,481 put options.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. TheStreet lowered Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.79.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. Coupang has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,008,646 shares of company stock valued at $461,832,871. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aragon Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its holdings in Coupang by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 505,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Coupang by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 234,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,563,000 after purchasing an additional 172,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

