Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Hello Group Put Options (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,588 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 292% compared to the average volume of 661 put options.

Hello Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Hello Group stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hello Group has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $417.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

