Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Stock Price Up 1%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.07. 26,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 67,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.