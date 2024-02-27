Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Position Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 496.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,489 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

