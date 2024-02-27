Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $33.04, but opened at $34.05. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $31.88, with a volume of 227,741 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGRY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,307.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $52,203.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,469 shares in the company, valued at $971,656.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock worth $267,926,146. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 8.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Articles

