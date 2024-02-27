Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.91. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $60,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 18.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 773,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 119,399 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 23.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after acquiring an additional 194,607 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,867,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

