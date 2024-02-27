Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,307 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $100,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 711.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 92.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on SYNA. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.
Synaptics Stock Performance
Shares of SYNA stock opened at $104.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 1.61. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $121.64.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
