Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,315,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072,443 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $97,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tanger by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Tanger by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Tanger by 6.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Tanger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tanger by 10.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tanger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Compass Point lowered Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tanger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Tanger Price Performance

Tanger stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.83. Tanger Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is 113.04%.

Tanger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.