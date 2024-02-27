Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Trading Down 2.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $44.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Teck Resources traded as low as $38.58 and last traded at $38.64. 868,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,585,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TECK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

