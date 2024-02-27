Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Shares Up 206.7%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 206.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 3,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 1,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Telecom Argentina Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.