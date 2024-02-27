Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Shares Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $227.99 and last traded at $229.64. 146,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 226,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.75.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.56.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1,486.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.24.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

