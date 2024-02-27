TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Up 11.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.8% during trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TeraWulf traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 3,658,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 20,197,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 202.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 17,705.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Stock Up 15.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

