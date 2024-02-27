TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 522,560 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 131,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
TerrAscend Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.
