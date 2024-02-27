TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 522,560 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 131,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

TerrAscend Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About TerrAscend

(Get Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.