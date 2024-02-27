Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Holdings Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

TPL stock opened at $1,562.21 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,266.21 and a 1-year high of $2,000.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,524.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,687.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

