Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) versus Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) Financial Comparison

Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Free Report) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Theta Gold Mines alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Theta Gold Mines has a beta of -4.73, suggesting that its share price is 573% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vox Royalty has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Vox Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Theta Gold Mines and Vox Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Vox Royalty has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.64%. Given Vox Royalty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vox Royalty is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Vox Royalty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vox Royalty $8.51 million 11.40 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

Vox Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A Vox Royalty 3.24% 0.96% 0.81%

Summary

Vox Royalty beats Theta Gold Mines on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theta Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Vox Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Theta Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theta Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.