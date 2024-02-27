Tidewater (TDW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $77.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Tidewater by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDW. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

