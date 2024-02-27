TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

TOWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TowneBank

TowneBank Price Performance

Shares of TOWN opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

Institutional Trading of TowneBank

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 739.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 165,102 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 220,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,252,000 after buying an additional 41,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TowneBank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,696,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,902,000 after buying an additional 70,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

(Get Free Report

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.