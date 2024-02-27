Traders Buy High Volume of Li Auto Call Options (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 37,837 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 66% compared to the average volume of 22,780 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.90. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 137.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 188,828 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading

