Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 32,491 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 391% compared to the typical volume of 6,620 put options.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. Bumble has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $24.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.19.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bumble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Bumble by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 82,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

