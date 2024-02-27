TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Trading Down 3.8% Following Weak Earnings

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.05. 303,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 569,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. TransAlta had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. TransAlta’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 766.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

