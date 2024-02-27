TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -28.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

