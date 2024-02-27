Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,741 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

TZOO stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $133.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,603,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,822,552.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $2,254,800. 57.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

