Tristel (LON:TSTL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 503.50 ($6.39) and last traded at GBX 470 ($5.96), with a volume of 205379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.71).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.24 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Tristel’s payout ratio is 12,222.22%.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The company has a market cap of £223.06 million, a PE ratio of 5,222.22 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 450.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.11.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Dixon sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.35), for a total value of £168,800 ($214,104.52). 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

