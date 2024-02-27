UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in American States Water were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.29 and a 52 week high of $95.07. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average is $79.92.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

