UBS Group AG Has $5.83 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.77.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $79,739.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,491 shares of company stock worth $8,038,052. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

