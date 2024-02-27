UBS Group AG Raises Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 521,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 121,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,013.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $129,658.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,143.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,702 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $129,658.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,143.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $107,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,793 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.57.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.