UBS Group AG Sells 16,040 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $20,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 123,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 106,997 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 228.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 148,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 102,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 73,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $172,603.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,270,838 shares in the company, valued at $54,749,904.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 96,660 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $2,376,869.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,359 shares in the company, valued at $9,156,307.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 7,159 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $172,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,270,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,749,904.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,597,893 shares of company stock worth $88,770,441 over the last ninety days.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

USAC opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.20 and a beta of 1.31.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USAC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

USA Compression Partners Profile

(Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

