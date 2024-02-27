United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Trading Up 1.9%

United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.87 and last traded at $66.23. Approximately 37,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 27,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.98.

United States Gasoline Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28.

Institutional Trading of United States Gasoline Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 125.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

United States Gasoline Fund Company Profile

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

