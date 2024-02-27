Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.59.

URG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $77,811.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,054 shares of company stock worth $183,078. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,647 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 26.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,253,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,468 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,142,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 2,675,582 shares during the period. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,419,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 1,686,286 shares during the period. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URG opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

