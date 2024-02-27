Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,869,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE MTN opened at $227.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.88 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.04.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 152.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

