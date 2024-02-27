Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,478,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $19,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Vale by 28.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Vale by 55.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Trading Down 2.3 %

Vale stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

