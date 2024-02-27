Verra Mobility (VRRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of VRRM opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 301.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 52.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

