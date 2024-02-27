Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) & Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Financial Review

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -713.69% -34.92% -27.73% Compugen N/A -48.16% -39.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vir Biotechnology and Compugen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 0 3 4 0 2.57 Compugen 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $34.38, suggesting a potential upside of 188.87%. Compugen has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than Compugen.

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Compugen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $86.18 million 18.57 -$615.06 million ($4.59) -2.59 Compugen $7.50 million 29.57 -$33.69 million ($0.37) -6.92

Compugen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vir Biotechnology. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vir Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vir Biotechnology has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compugen has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats Compugen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vir Biotechnology



Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with MedImmune; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Compugen



Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Its therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused to address various mechanisms of immune resistance; and COM503, high affinity antibody, which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18. The company has collaboration agreement with Bayer Pharma AG for the research, development, and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics against the company's immune checkpoint regulators; Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to evaluate novel T cell and myeloid checkpoint targets. It has license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody products; and research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University for myeloid. Compugen Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

